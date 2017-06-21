Yoga derived from the Sanskrit word “yuj”means union. There are many levels of union. Some define this as the union of body and mind, others as the union of body, mind and spirit. Another definition is the union of the incarnated soul (jivatma) with the higher soul (Atma). The incarnated soul (jivatma) is a part of the Higher Soul (Atma) and is a projection of the Atma that occupies the lower vehicles – physical etheric, astral and mental bodies.

The purpose of yoga is to achieve this divine union between the jivatma and the Atma. Yoga allows the release of the potentialities or qualities or energies of the Atma into physical existence. The lower vehicles or the not-Self have latent in them ancient tendencies or resistances to the energies of the Atma.Yoga purifies the vehicles, develops and renders them fit to reflect the qualities of the Atma.

Throughout history, many forms of yoga have been practiced. Thus, we have hatha yoga, bhakti yoga, jnana yoga, karma yoga, kundalini yoga, raja yoga and many others. From the earliest form of yoga to the ones practiced today, the aim has been to sequentially develop the different vehicles to serve as fit instruments for the energies of the higher soul. This starts with the development of the physical and etheric body, followed by the astraland the mental body.

When all the lower vehicles have evolved to a certain degree, then comes synthetic development i.e. when all the lower vehicles can be simultaneously developed and integrated thereby accelerating the union between the incarnated and the higher soul.

Arhatic Yoga, introduced by Grand Master Choa Kok Sui, is one such system aimed at this synthetic development and accelerating divine union. Arhat means a saint or a highly evolved person. This spiritual technology synthesises the energies of the lower vehicles and the incarnated soul leading to wholesome and accelerated development of the incarnated and the higher soul. It is also the synthesis of the various forms of yoga wherein the practitioner experiences the essence and power of the different yoga systems outlined above.