WORLD DAY FOR INNER PEACE: MARCH 21

Sahaja Yoga Meditation explained by Her Holiness Shri Mataji Nirmala Devi, is an historical breakthrough in the human awareness and millions of people have witnessed its benefits. The Sahaja Yoga meditation practitioners in India and in the countries Shri Mataji visited and gave enmasse self realisation, have been celebrating March 21 as Her birthday. The Sahaja Yogis have planned programs to celebrate 96th anniversary of Shri Mataji on March 21 in all major cities, towns, including some rural areas in India. They also organise public programs to spread the message of divine love for the new seekers.

More than 600 sahaja yogis from abroad will be in India for the celebration at Nirmal Dham, Delhi and Chindwara, Madhya Pradesh. Some musical events that include music and also self-realisation are planned in Delhi and Mumbai during March 19-24.

Inner Peace began as Inner Peace Day, an international celebration of 21 March as the World Day for Inner Peace began a few years ago. The idea behind it was to establish a day in schools dedicated to World Peace, where students could experience inner peace for themselves, through meditation. Meditate to Regenerate was set up to spread the message of peace in some of the most troubled areas around the world: refugee camps, occupied territories and places devastated by war. According to Inner Peace Association (www.innerpeaceday.org), The World Day for Inner Peace has seen success and appreciation in nearly 51 countries, involving more than 32,00,000 students.

Every year the countries involved as well as the participating schools have increased in numbers; so much so that the event has marked the start of permanent meditation courses in many of the schools that took part. This widespread diffusion, and the enthusiastic reaction of school heads and students, attracted the attention of the international media. March 21 was declared the World Day of Inner Peace by the national news shows in several European countries (primarily Italy and Romania). In India too some State Governments have given permission with certain terms to conduct Sahaja Yoga Meditation programs at Schools and Colleges for the students.