Words of wisdom

FAITH

God does not wish you to have more faith because it will mean more work for Him. Then you will start to control Him and He will have to run behind you.

God is the servant of faithful servants; He does not want too many servants telling Him what He should be doing!

Love is the highest strength, yet it makes you absolutely weak. So God – the Enlightened One – Nature – does not want you to have more faith or love. With too much faith and love, you make God weak.

So, it is better for God that you have less faith. Things can go on as they are. Why transform? Be happy. Swargashram (Heavenly Abode), Rishikesh, India March 13, 1996

WE ARE CHARIOTS

On the day of the full moon at the ancient temple of Kollur an elaborately decorated chariot of the goddess is pulled around the temple. Each one of us is a chariot carrying the power of God within. We are the real chariots of the Divine. Our body is the chariot and our soul is the deity that is pulled around to purify the world. Bangalore Ashram, India October 28, 1999

THE SELF

Only that which is temporary, small or perishable needs protection, while that which is permanent, big or vast does not. Protection simply means prolonging the time in a particular state; hence protection also prevents transformation.

Transformation cannot happen total protection. At the same time, without protection the desired transformation cannot happen. A seed needs protection to transform into a plant; a plant needs protection to become a tree. Protection can aid or hamper transformation. The protector should have an idea to what extent he should protect.

Both protection and transformation fall within the purview of time and space and these laws have to be honoured in order to transcend time. We are both protected and transformed. This is Hari and Hara: Hari, the protector and Hara, the transformer. Protection is limited to time, to perishable things. How long can a doctor heal or protect someone? Forever? No.

Truth does not need any protection. Peace and happiness do not need protection because they are not temporary. Your body needs protection; your soul does not. Your mind needs protection; the Self does not. Bangalore Ashram, India August 26, 1999