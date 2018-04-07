Words of Wisdom

Ten people were walking on foot from one village to another. On the way, they had to cross a river. Reaching the other shore, they wanted to be sure all had crossed safely. Each one started counting but counted only nine. They became distraught and began to cry for the loss of the tenth.

A wise man came along and asked them, “Oh, my dear friends, why are you crying?”

“We were ten but now we are only nine,” they replied.

The wise man saw they were ten, so he asked them to count. Each counted nine but left out himself. Then the wise man made them stand and count off, one by one, and he said to the last person, “You are the tenth!” And they all rejoiced for having regained the tenth.

Similarly the five senses and the four inner faculties – mind, intellect, memory, ego – all lament when they lose sight of the Self. Then the master comes and shows you that you are the tenth! Count, but never stop until you find the tenth. Finding the ever-present Self inside makes everything truly joyful.

Rishikesh, India

March 11, 1998

Are you evolving? If you are evolving, you are not in the Self. But you are not out of the Self, because nothing can exist out of the Self.

There are six distortions that do not exist in the Self.

• Expansion – Prasarana. Expansion implies there is something into which to expand. That which expands cannot be the basis for expansion.

• Contraction – Akunchana. Contraction means something shrinks from something else. Self does not withdraw or shrink from anything, so contraction does not exist in the Self.

• Evolution – Vriddhi. Evolution is the process of becoming something that does not already exist. Self is always the same, so it cannot evolve.

• Decay – Kshaya. There is no devolution or decay in the Self; it does not get old or stale. That is why when you are close to your Self, you do not feel that you are aging.

• Beginning – Anaadi. Self has no beginning. If God has a beginning, then He is not God.

• Lack – Abhava. Self has no lack. Whatever lacks something is not complete. Self does not lack anything; it is complete. Lack indicates the existence of something outside itself that does not exist for the Self. So if you feel you have not grown at all, do not worry, you are close to the Self. When your mind is with the Self, then you do not worry about evolution. If you think about evolving, then you are stuck in the mind. Mind is part of matter, and matter evolves and decays.

That is how the experience of contraction and expansion is all play and display of the mind. Mind expands and contracts. But when it expands, it comes close to the truth, which has no expansion.

Are you still evolving? Good luck!

European Ashram, Bad Antogast, Germany

January 20, 2000