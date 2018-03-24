Words of a Sage

MIND AND BODY

The Self is not the mind-body complex. This is an erroneous notion. Neither the body nor the mind is the Self. All the yoga asanasyou do are for the body. All the meditation you do is for the mind. The purpose for this body to exist is to make you aware of how beautiful you are, and to make it possible to live all the values you cherish and create a world of divinity around you. Whether calm or disturbed, your mind remains mind. Whether sick or well, your body remains body. Self is all encompassing.

Bangalore Ashram, India

May 16, 1996

STIMULATE YOUR SOUL

When a part of the body is stimulated, pleasure arises. When your soul is stimulated, love arises. Love has no end, but pleasure ends. Often people think pleasure is love. The distinction between pleasure and love has to be understood. Only the luckiest will understand this.

Just as you eat sugar and stimulate the tongue, music stimulates the ears and sight stimulates the eyes. And what stimulates the soul? Sadhanaandsatsangare what stimulate the soul.

All that one wants is stimulation of the soul. Even a faint idea of it keeps life going. Every other stimulus is on the surface. The stimulus of the soul energizes and the stimulus of the body brings fatigue. Every stimulus should lead you to the Self so that when you listen to music, you transcend the music, and when you listen to knowledge it takes you to silence.

European Ashram, Bad Antogast, Germany

January 26, 1999

TRUTH

Satyam ParamDhimahi- Truth and the Divinity of the transcendental I uphold in my awareness.

It is the intellect that divides the world, and the same intellect can bring it together by soaking itself in Divinity. When the intellect discusses mundane things, it starts dividing the existence. When the intellect discusses knowledge, wisdom and truth, then it starts uniting. It brings forth the transcendental. It rediscovers its true nature, which is non-dual.

Whether you complain, compose a poem, or speak knowledge, you are a witness to the flow. When someone complains or justifies, they are simply saying things spontaneously. In the same way, when you speak knowledge of the Self, or spontaneously compose a poem aloud, there is a flow from the intellect.

Anything can flow from the intellect, and you are a witness to the flow, whether it is garbage or wisdom. All that you can do is pray to the Divine, “Let wisdom, divinity and truth flow through this intellect.”

Lake Tahoe, California, United States

July 21, 1999