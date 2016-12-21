(Steps to Process and Release Emotional Toxins 3-5)

Witness the feeling in your body. Emotions are thoughts associated with physical sensations. A memory of another emotionally charged situation may be triggered by the current circumstance. These thoughts trigger bodily reactions that we call feelings. We experience the memory in our mind and the sensation in our body.

By calling up the memory and allowing our attention to go to our bodies, we are able to release the toxic effects of the memories themselves. Placing our awareness in the body and opening to the feelings and sensations that arise allows the pain to dissipate. Being fully present with the emotions that are experienced, without resistance, while witnessing the physical sensations in the body, enables both our minds and bodies to shed the burden of carrying the toxins born of past hurts.

The chemistry associated with emotions has a life of its own that must be acknowledge before the emotions can be processed further. So just observe the feeling. Allow your attention to embrace the sensation. Breathe into the feeling. By simply allowing your awareness to experience the physical sensations, you will find the charge of the emotion dissipate and you’ll be able to distinguish the feeling from the one who is witnessing the feeling.

Take responsibility for what you are feeling. Taking responsibility means that we have the ability to respond in new and creative ways. One of the most important aspects of healing the emotional body is understanding that we have a choice in how we respond to and interpret our experiences. Someone uses a word to describe us and we feel insulted; someone else uses another word to compliment us and we feel flattered. But, we are actually making a choice in these situations. Eleanor Roosevelt once said, “No one can make you feel bad without your consent.” We are each responsible for our own feelings.