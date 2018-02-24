Why would you think God is only one? Why cannot God also be many? If God made man in His own image, then what image is He? African, Mongolian, Caucasian, Japanese, Filipino? Why are there so many types of man and so many varieties of things? There is not just one type of tree, not just one type of snake, cloud, mosquito or vegetable. There is not just one type of anything, so why should God be only one?

How could this consciousness that manifested this whole creation and which loves variety, be monotonous? God loves variety, so He must be of infinite variety Himself. God manifests in many names, forms and varieties.

Some schools of thought do not give God the freedom to appear in His many forms. They want Him in one uniform. You change your appearance to suit the occasion, so how can you think there is no variety in the Spirit? Ancient people knew this and this is why they cognized the Divinity as infinite qualities and forms. The Spirit is not dull and boring. The Spirit that is the basis of creation is dynamic and ever-changing. God is not only one, but many. When you accept the variety of Divinity, you cease to be a fanatic or a fundamentalist.

Dallas, Texas, United States

January 27, 2000

Who wakes up first – you or God? You wake up first, while God is still asleep! When you wake up, you experience pleasure and pain. You become aware of the beauty and the shortcomings of the world. Then, when you seek the ultimate, your cry for help wakes up God, and when God is awakened in you, there is no “two”. The rishis made a mock practice of awakening God every morning. They called it the Suprabhatamservice. Many people find this ridiculous because they do not understand the depth of it. But only awakened God can see that God is everywhere asleep. God is asleep in every particle of this universe. God is in you in seed form and when he awakens, neither you nor the world remain.

Curepipe, Mauritius

June 3, 1998