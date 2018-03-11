Why I felt like a hypocrite: Pragya Bhagat

In this world, it’s the good who do all the harm…Perhaps even the best of us are sinners, and the worst of us are saints. – Graham Greene

Sometimes, womanhood shouldn’t be celebrated. Sometimes, it should simply be acknowledged, like breathing or dreaming or f***ing. After the recent International Woman’s Day, I want to acknowledge the person that I am. By the end of this piece, you may not like me very much, but I hope you’ll accept all of me. And in accepting all of me, perhaps you’ll accept all of you. So I present to you the last twenty-four hours of my life.

At six in the morning, I woke up to an empty bed. My partner had left for a painting project in the hills, so despite my declarations of feminine strength and independence, I experienced his absence with a startling sadness. The uphill walk to the main road seemed longer, more tiresome without him around. In a few days, I would have my first book launch. I would be a proper, published author. That, I told myself, was something to look forward to. External validation never failed to appease my ego.

The four-hour bus ride to Haldwani was beautiful. Fleshy orange and peach-coloured flowers gleamed on tall, sun-bathed trees I didn’t know the scientific names of. From the distance, the pink blooms of fruit trees resembled the aftermath of a bucolic amusement park, as if cotton candy had been sprinkled over the terraced fields. There was one flower that I recognized. Rhododendrons, the red of period blood. It was my favourite kind of red. The red every woman recognized. The red of life.

In Haldwani, I sat in an overpriced cafe, the one I usually frequented because it offered Hawaiian pizza and blueberry waffles. I wrote about my brother, because nostalgia helped me feel less lonely. At the cafe, I discovered my train ticket to Delhi was still waitlisted, so I rushed to the station where the station master confirmed my fears; not only was my ticket still waitlisted, it had now been cancelled. Bribing my way onto the train was out of the question.

I’d take the bus. It would be an adventure. Maybe I’d like it so much I’d give up the air-conditioned train journey to Delhi and opt for the bus instead. I could already imagine my conversation with my partner. It’s cheaper, I’d say, and you have time to take in the view, to absorb your surroundings with relish, like chocolate melting in your mouth. Yes, that would be an apt metaphor. As I trudged to the bus stand, giving way to the trucks and buses and cars that I shared the road with, my phone rang.

It was a woman from a magazine, and she wanted to publish a poem of mine. I had to call her thrice because the noise of the traffic overpowered her voice. It was a conversation I would have preferred without rumbling scooters and their grumbling engines. One finger pinned on my right eardrum, my Nokia phone glued to my left, I struggled to perform the role of a mature, articulate, published writer. Mid conversation – irked by the drivers who purposefully revved their engines nearby – my right hand flew off my ear and gave them the middle finger.

I had planned to reach Delhi in the evening and join my extended family at the surprise party they were holding for my uncle’s birthday. And as I boarded the bus to Delhi – with its peeling, plastic foam seats, its broken windows, its conductor who swore we’ll reach by nine that night – I had reached my day’s quota of frustration. But frustration was a gift that kept on giving.

The roads were dusty, and they stank of processed sugarcane and shit and sewage. It was a bumpy, uncomfortable ride, and very quickly I felt the unsettlement of being privileged and spoilt. It was a long bus ride, with lots of men. I wanted the cute ones to look at me so I could insult them for looking at me. Screaming at someone would have felt nice. I stared at the few women as my partner might have. Would he have liked her? Maybe not. But this one, she was nice. If he was here, I would revel in jealousy, but without him, I felt empty of the sadistic satisfaction that possessiveness allowed. It was an empty admiration. Good feminists, I thought, shouldn’t think this way.

My phone was about to die when I received a message from my publisher. The book launch would be postponed by two days. There was anger and anxiety and a helplessness which seemed to compress the bouncing bus and its passengers into stillness. Wasn’t it enough that I was on a bus instead of the train, that I had given off a horrible impression to the woman from the magazine, that I wished there were more women around me that everything smelled, that I smelled along with everything? Amidst broken phone calls and half conversations and frantic messages, my phone reminded me that it was dying. Of course this had to happen, because plans never panned out the way they were supposed to. He, my partner, wasn’t here to comfort me. It was his fault. It was the publishers’ fault. Everyone was to blame but me.

But it was so beautiful outside. How did I not see these rice fields earlier, their brown muddiness. The men and women squelching in them. The posters of coaching center toppers who almost always were young, unsmiling girls. Where would they be five years from now, I wondered, ten years from now. And once again, I felt privileged and spoilt, like this country was a museum and I was browsing an exhibit. Then again, I too was an artifact.

The bus didn’t reach at nine, but I should have known that time would be a relative concept, an idea. Like buying groceries was an idea, like getting married was an idea. Ideas gave you direction, but there were no details in ideas, no rules. By the time I reached my uncle’s surprise party, I caught my aunts and uncles and cousins walking to their cars. At least, I told myself, I got to meet them. But this consolation was a weak one. After spending the day on buses, with a postponed launch and a nearly dead phone, it was hard to be optimistic. But the phone was alive and I was here and dinner was roti and chicken and chocolate cake, so perhaps it was still possible to be optimistic.

By the time I got my hands on Internet, it was midnight, and I couldn’t sleep without my daily fix of Facebook. For someone who prided herself on not owning a smartphone, I had dangerously low levels of self control when it came to the World Wide Web. I was restless, troubled, and wide awake until two in the morning. Now, sufficiently drugged with social media, I could dream again. External validation never failed to appease my ego.

On some days, it was easier to love myself. Today was not one of those days. Today, I felt like a hypocrite.