WHAT IS SAHAJA YOGA?

Sahaj Yoga is a technique developed by Shri Mataji Nirmala Devi for an en-masse self-realisation. It started on May 5, 1970 from Nargol in Gujarat and in Mumbai and now spread over to more than 150 countries. With self-realisation in Sahaja Yoga, the Kundalini within us is awakened, establishing a balanced state of mind which yields peace, and begins our spiritual ascent.

Going through the grind of everyday lives, we tend to oscillate between extreme positions, creating stress for ourselves on mental and physical level, which is also a root cause of several diseases. Confusion in the modern times is so wide spread that we need some method to ignite the knowledge on a much wider scale so that individuals families, societies and nations wake up to the call of Truth; shun misconduct and violence and discover the Joy of living. With self-realisation in Sahaja Yoga, the Kundalini within us is awakened, establishing a balance which yields peace, and begins our spiritual ascent.

The entire story of evolution is contained in our spine. Major changes in the structure of spine made possible the evolution from the crawling stage of animals, to the humans who stood on their feet. In this sense the entire experience of evolution is recorded in our spine. It houses the central nervous system through which we observe, perceive, and reflect over events in our lives. At the base of the spine, lies the pure power, which is the source of our ascent. This is the Kundalini, the residual energy, which contains the history of our evolution thus far, as well as the possibility of ascent in future. It represents our pure desire for ascent. It is also the primordial nurturing power within us.

There are seven major nerve plexuses throughout the spine governing the functions of various organs. These are called the chakras, or the “wheels of life-energy”. Using them yields certain qualities to one’s personality. Our spine has three channels. One on the left represents our past. It generates desires and emotions. The one towards the right represents our future. It generates thinking and action. The one in the centre represents the present, through which we come to know the nature our True Self.