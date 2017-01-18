Upanishads 3

Vishvakarma, the World Worker

Rabindranath Tagore

It has been said by some that the element of personality has altogether been ignored in the brahma of the Upanishads, and thus our own personality, according to them, finds no response in the Infinite Truth. But then, what is the meaning of the exclamation: ‘I have known him who is the Supreme Person’. Did not the sage who pronounced it at the same time proclaim that we are all the sons of the Immortal?

Elsewhere it has been declared: Know him, the Person who only is to be known, so that death may not grieve thee. The meaning is obvious. We are afraid of death, because we are afraid of the absolute cessation of our personality. Therefore, if we realize the Person as the ultimate reality which we know in everything that we know, we find our own personality in the bosom of the eternal.

There are numerous verses in the Upanishads which speak of immortality. I quote one of these:-

This is the God who is the world-worker, the supreme soul, who always dwells in the heart of all men,those who know him through their mind, and the heart that is full of the certainty of knowledge, become immortal.

To realize with the heart and mind the divine being who dwells within us is to be assured of everlasting life. It is the great reality of the inner being, which is visvakarma, the world-worker, whose manifestation is in the outer work occupying all time and space.

Our own personality also consists of an inner truth which expresses itself in outer movements. When we realize, not merely through our intellect, but through our heart strong with the strength of its wisdom, that Infinite Person, dwells in the Person which is in me, we cross over the region of death. Death only concerns our limited self; when the Person in us is realized in the Supreme Person, then the limits of our self lose for us their finality.