Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#PassiveEuthanasia
#PNBScam
#KartiChidambaram
#MaharashtraKisanMarch
#MohammedShami
Home / Peace of Mind / Two Tiers Of Hinduism

Two Tiers Of Hinduism

— By Sri Aurobindo  | Mar 13, 2018 06:50 am
FOLLOW US:

There are two Hinduisms; one which takes its stand on the kitchen and seeks its Paradise by cleaning the body; another which seeks God, not through the cooking pot and the social convention, but in the soul. The latter is also Hinduism and it is a good deal older and more enduring than the other; it is the Hinduism of Bhishma and Srikrishna, of Shankara and Chaitanya, the Hinduism which exceeds Hindusthan, was from of old and will be forever, because it grows eternally through the aeons. Its watchword is not kriya, but karma; not shastra, but jnanam; not achar, but bhakti. Yet it accepts kriya, shastra and achar, not as ends to be followed for their own sake, but as means to perfect karma, jn

Latest Posts

  • Maharashtra farmers’ protest: Farmers can uproot governments at Centre and in Maharashtra, says Sitaram Yechury
    — Mar 13, 2018 07:02 am in: CMCM 0

    Mumbai: Warning the ruling BJP, Communist Party of India-Marxist General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday said that farmers can “uproot governments at the Centre and in Maharashtra” if they failed to concede their just demands. Reaching Mumbai to address a rally of farmers’ after their six-day Long March, he said the farmers were the “new…

  • Maharashtra farmers’ protest: Farmers withdraw stir after Maha government promises to address demands in six months
    — Mar 13, 2018 06:54 am in: CMCM 0

    Mumbai: The farmers’ protest march has brought the State Govt on its knees. On Monday, clearly rattled by the agitation, the State Government gave an assurance to the farmers in writing that the demand for ownership rights to forest patches would be addressed within six months. These forest patches are mostly cultivated by tribals. In fast…


  • Nidahas Trophy: India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets
    — Mar 13, 2018 06:51 am in: CMCM 0

    Colombo: A combined effort helped India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in the fourth match of the Nidahas Trophy Twenty20 International (T20I) cricket tri-series at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium here on Monday. Chasing 152/9 target in a match which was curtailed to 19 overs due to rain, Rohit Sharma (11) and Shikhar…

  • Two Tiers Of Hinduism
    — Mar 13, 2018 06:50 am in: CMCM 0

    There are two Hinduisms; one which takes its stand on the kitchen and seeks its Paradise by cleaning the body; another which seeks God, not through the cooking pot and the social convention, but in the soul. The latter is also Hinduism and it is a good deal older and more enduring than the other;…

  • Aditya Narayan arrested by Versova Police for rash driving, injuring two
    — Mar 13, 2018 06:45 am in: CMCM 0

    Mumbai: Renowned singer Udit Narayan’s son Aditya has been arrested by the Versova police for rash driving after he rammed his car into an autorickshaw near Andheri’s Lokhandwala on Monday afternoon. The auto driver and passenger Rajkumar Baburao Palekar (64) sustained head injuries whereas onboard passenger Surekha Ankush Shivekar’s (32) left leg got fractured as…

  • mumbai, atm robbery, atm machines, SBI ATM, Police, Crime, ATM robbers, Andheri west, SBI ATM in Andheri
    France lauds India for help in Nepal fugitive’s arrest
    — Mar 12, 2018 09:38 pm in: CMCM 0

    Kathmandu [Nepal]: The Interpol Headquarters of France at Lyon on Monday lauded the National Central Bureau (NCB) of India for its effort in a Nepali fugitive’s arrest. It congratulated NCB-India for its prompt and effective action that helped the concerned authorities of Nepal to arrest a wanted fugitive named Lodu Dime on March 5, who is…

  • NIA conducts searches at Srinagar Central Jail
    — Mar 12, 2018 09:35 pm in: CMCM 0

    Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out an extensive search inside the Central Jail Srinagar on Monday. The NIA team assisted by the National Security Guard, Jammu and Kashmir and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, were also accompanied by magistrates, witnesses and doctors during the search. “The search was carried out…

anam and bhakti. Kriya in the dictionary means every practice which helps the gaining of higher knowledge such as the mastering of the breath, the repetition of the mantra, the habitual use of the Name, the daily meditation on the idea. By shastra it means the knowledge which regulates karma, which fixes the kartavyam and the akartavyam, that which should be done and that which should not, and it recognises two sources of that knowledge,—the eternal wisdom, as distinct from the temporary injunctions, in our ancient books and the book that is written by God in the human heart, the eternal and apaurusheya Veda. By achar it understands all moral discipline by which the heart is purified and made a fit vessel for divine love. There are certain kriyas, certain rules of shastra, certain details of achar, which are for all time and of perpetual application; there are others which are temporary, changing with the variation of desh,kal and patra, time, place and the needs of humanity. Among the temporary laws the cooking pot and the lustration had their place, but they are not for all, nor forever. It was in a time of calamity, of contraction under external pressure that Hinduism fled from the inner temple and hid itself in the kitchen. The higher and truer Hinduism is also of two kinds, sectarian and unsectarian, disruptive and synthetic, that which binds itself up in the aspect and that which seeks the All.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK