The Wisdom Of Thirukkural

The face is said to be the index of the mind. One can discern what other people are thinking simply by looking at their facial expressions. This ability to read people’s facial expressions is particularly important to those who have to carry out orders, like a minister who has to carry out the orders of his king in the olden days for example, or and those who look to men higher up in the hierarchy in modern times.

A person who can understand another’s mind without much plain communication from the latter is therefore considered an ornament to this world (K. 701).

The quality of being able to read another person’s thoughts depends upon the sharpness or keenness of one’s eyes. This is whyValluvar asks,“Of what use are one’s eyes, if they cannot read another person’s thoughts from his face?” (K 705)

Valluvar goes on to talk about what really reflects one’s mind. Just as a crystal reflects objects that are nearby, so also a face reflects whatever thoughts is foremost in the mind. The expression of the face, including the eyes, or in other words, what is known as countenance, is the reflecting medium of a person’s thoughts (K. 706).

The face is an index of one’s feeling of joy or sorrow, or of anger or guilt. There is no other subtler index of one’s feeling (K. 707). When you meet a friend, and you find him looking very cheerful you immediately ask him, “Ah, Friend, you seem to be in a very joyful mood! Is there any good news?”

The face is such a sensitive index of the mind and the heartand no other part of the body can reflect the thoughts that are going in your mind and the feelings you are experiencing in your heart in the same way as the face.

So if you have a counsellor or a friend who discerns others’ thoughts and feelings, it is enough just to stand facing him. You need not express your problem in words. He will understand your problem looking at your face and respond to you with empathy and sympathy (K. 708).

Men of discerning mind use no other scale than the eyes of another for understanding his mind. The measuring rod of the eyes is useful to all people and in all situations (K.710).