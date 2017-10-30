The Ramana way: The rule of Vigilance-I

The magic game of self-enquiry has only one rule. Can we abide by it?

How should our daily lives be? What are the regulations we should adhere to now that we are convinced that self-knowledge is our paramount duty? Bhagavan prescribed no do’s and don’ts unless asked and then too hardly any. Yet, there is surely one rule which Bhagavan has laid down for us. This is the rule of vigilance. To be vigilant, continuously, every waking moment, to the rising of identity. To nip each identification in the bud even as it rises, by questioning: For whom is this? For whom this distraction? For whom this anger? For whom the anxiety? Who is judging? Who is deciding? Who is achieving? Who has failed? Who am I ? Attention returns to the I and its source, vigilance remains.

To begin at the beginning, we have the waking moment. Bhagavan asks us to remain alert to the waking moment. He says that at that instant the I-thought is as yet unidentified with other thoughts and so it is very easy to track it to its source then. Instead of jumping out of bed or jumping into thoughts, let us then strive to remain alert at the moment of waking and for some minutes after that. This means we should have a morning routine flexible enough to be able to grant ourselves a few minutes whenever attention is naturally inward. Even if we do not specifically continue the self-enquiry then, we would do well to hold on to the attitude while being engaged in the routine morning activities like brushing one’s teeth, combing one’s hair and so on. Indeed, the whole day long, whenever we are engaged in any mechanical activity which will automatically be done by the body, we can jump at the opportunity to turn attention inward to the source of the I.

It is essential for most of us to set apart some specific time for self-enquiry. If the enquiry is properly pursued during this time, it will ensure that the attitude continues as an undercurrent throughout the day. One may pursue self-enquiry standing, sitting, walking, riding, even lying down. Yet, during the specific time set apart for it, a comfortable sitting posture may be the best.