Your mind does not belong to you. Don’t blame it. Let the Big Self embrace it. Effort is the key in the relative; effortlessness is the key to the Absolute. Bangalore Ashram, India October 16, 1996

There are three kinds of understanding: intellectual understanding, experiential understanding and existential realisation.

Intellectual understanding says “yes” – it agrees. Experiential understanding feels – is obvious. Existential realisation is irrefutable. It becomes your very nature.

If you have only an intellectual understanding, you will think you know everything. Most theologians are in this category. You can know intellectually that you are hollow and empty but sitting and feeling you are hollow and empty is totally different. All that you hear will simply remain a jumble of words if there is no experiential understanding, which is more on the feeling level. When you have an experience, you want to understand more about it and so you become a seeker. Existential realisation contains within it both experiential and intellectual understanding yet it is beyond both of these. How do you achieve existential realisation? There is no way to achieve it. When the fruit becomes ripe, it falls. Montreal Ashram, Quebec, Canada October 14, 1998

Question: What is peace?

Undivided mind

Denmark

August 20, 1997

You have many faces; only you do not face them. From time to time in different phases, different faces appear. When you come face to face with your faces then conflicts, confusion and chaos arise in you. As you come close to your being, all the faces melt and leave you as the space that you are.

At the gross level, you identify yourself as someone. As you move to more subtle levels, you may identify yourself as some energy or as an incarnation of some angel, saint or prophet. When you go beyond even this identity, you are whole, holy, Brahman – Purna Brahman Narayana.

Bangalore Ashram, India

December 18, 1997

Shiva is called Chandrashekhara, which means “that mind which is in Shiva – transcendence – and is always above the peak.” Buddha is not on the peak; rather the peak is beneath Buddha. One who goes up to the peak comes down, but the peak seeks the one who is stationed higher, in the inner space.

People run after parties and celebrations, but for the one who does not run after them, parties and celebrations follow him wherever he goes.

If you run after parties, loneliness comes to you;

If you are in the solitude of the Self, parties surround you.

Hong Kong