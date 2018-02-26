The dreamers are the saviours of the world. Humanity cannot forget its dreamers. It cannot let their ideal fade and die because it lives in them; it knows them as the realities which it shall one day see and know.

Composer, sculptor, painter, poet, prophet, sage are all the makers of the after-world. They are the architects of heaven. The world is beautiful because they have lived; without them, labouring humanity would perish.

Cherish your vision, cherish the music that stirs in your heart, the beauty that forms in your mind, the loveliness that drapes your purest thoughts, for out of them will grow all delightful conditions, all heavenly environment of these, if you but remain true to them, your world will at least be built.

To desire is to obtain; to aspire is to achieve. Dream lofty dreams, and as you dream so shall you become. Your vision is the promise of what you shall one day be, your ideal is the prophecy of what you shall atleast unveil.

The thoughtless, the ignorant, the indolent and all those who see only the apparent effects of things and not the things themselves, talk of luck fortune, and chance. When they see a man grow rich, they say, “How lucky he is!’’ Observing a person as an intellectual, they exclaim, “How highly favoured he is!’’ And noting the saintly character and wide influence of another, they remark, “How chance aids him at every turn!’’

They do not see the trials, failures and struggles which these men have voluntarily encountered in order to gain the experience. They have absolutely no knowledge of the sacrifices they have put forth. They have no idea of the faith these people have had, that they might overcome the apparently insurmountable and realise the vision of their heart. They do not know the darkness these people have undergone or about their heartaches; they only see the light and joy, and call it ‘‘luck’’. They do not see their long and arduous journey, but only behold the pleasant goal, and call it “good fortune’’. They do not understand the process, but only perceive the result and call it “chance’’.

The vision that you glorify in your mind, the ideal that you enthrone in your heart—these are what you will build your life by, these are what you will become.