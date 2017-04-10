The beautiful and mystical river (adapted)— Kenneth J. Willers

Once upon a time, there was a man who went on a journey in search of a beautiful and mystical river. When he found the river, he sat down next to it. He drank of it deeply; he bathed in it; he fished from it; he played in it – and he even nearly drowned in it. This man was filled with joy at just being near the river.

The man stayed many days and nights at the river, listening to its mystical teachings. Before he left, he took a picture of the river and then set off for home.

Upon his return, his family, friends and townspeople all noticed the joy this man now radiated. They asked him what had happened to him at the river. They asked him many questions about the river, and they wanted to know the mystical teachings he had learned there.

The man told them, “You must go for yourselves and experience the river. You must see, listen, touch, taste and smell the river for yourselves. I could never fully describe or hope to explain the beauty and mystery I experienced from the river. Words can never say it all. I urge you: Go! Experience the river yourselves.”

Instead the people found the man’s picture of the river, and they took it from him. They put the picture in a special frame of gold, built a large building and hung the picture on the wall so they could come and gaze at it for hours at a time.

Seeing what had happened, the man was saddened. He wished he had never taken that picture of the beautiful and mystical river.