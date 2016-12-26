(Steps to Process and Release Emotional Toxins 6-7)

6. TO help yourself take responsibility for your own feelings, review the following affirmations:

a) I do not blame anyone for my situation, for I understand that everyone is always doing his best from his level of consciousness.

b) I do not blame myself for my situation, for I understand that I am always doing my best from my level of consciousness.

c) I recognize that no one can make me feel a certain way.

d) When I become upset or frustrated by a person or situation, I realize that I am not reacting to the person or situation but to my own feelings about the person or situation.

e) I recognize that my feelings about any situation, circumstance, person, or thing are my responsibility and that I have the ability to respond creatively to any challenge.

7. Express the situation, in private, to yourself. You can write about your feelings or speak them out loud. Keep a special journal just for this purpose. Use the language of your heart to express your feelings. Describe the situation or circumstance and the effect that it has had on your heart and soul. While you are writing, new details may emerge—describe them as well. Freely elaborate on your memories while you are writing, allowing whatever details and insights that arise to be expressed.

Describe the feelings in your body as you are recounting the event. Where do you feel it? How does it feel? Where are you holding the pain? Use words to express the subtle sensations in your chest or gut or head. Allow the words to serve as a conduit to release the emotional toxicity.