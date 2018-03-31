SAHAJA YOGA: To Have Peaceful Life

“Man wants peace, wealth, power etc. but God is the origin of all these. Then why should not there be the desire for God? Why should there be the aspiration and ambition to meet the God? We should pray to the God for peace and keep the desire to meet the God who is peace himself. This should be the difference in satisfaction of a common man and that of a Sahaja yogi.

One should be ready to surrender the very desire to meet God at his Holi feet. All attention must be on him. For that one must have dedication, determination and concentration and in that all material attach attachments should be destroyed. What is there in this world to cling to? You must realize the glory of those feet in which all fades become peaceful. Only then you will have your glory.

Why should one worry of one’s achievements? You must understand that whatever is being done by you are all God’s power, that is, working of Adi-shakti and you are only the witnesses to see these miracles. For achieving that stage you should pray, May our ‘I’ consciousness fade away, may the truth that all of us are small parts of your being, be assimilated within us, so that your Divine Bliss would resonate every particle of our bodies and this life would be filled with beautiful melodies enchanting the whole mankind and would show light to the rest of the world. Love is unlimited. Let love flow from your hearts. Your attention on material things and you are talking about eternity. Your attention should merge in eternity so that you will have eternal life.

Nobody becomes happy from wordly matters. I have given key to the treasure. You must work to open the door. You want me to feed you, to wake you up in the morning, and make you sit in meditation and clear your negative thoughts?”