SAHAJA YOGA Meditation Unique and Simple

Sahaja Yoga (SY) meditation beneficiaries in India organise public or group programs in urban and rural areas to spread the Sahaja Yoga. Meera Rai, one of the coordinators, who conducted SY workshop recently at Tapovan Sahaja Center, New Cantonment, Allahabad, has reported positive impacts of the participants. More than 60 men/women and children were present during the session. According to Meera Rai, after two programs, the children were so happy and a boy of 15 years said, “I was brought here because of my quarrelsome nature. After regular meditation, I feel peace in my heart and my nature is changing slowly.”

A girl Shreya said, “I was looked after not by my parents. First my mother got self-realisation and she made me to come to Sahaja Yoga. It is a miracle for me that after 12 years I am with my mother now.”

Meera Gandhi said, “After self-Realisation, I experienced initially warm and later cool vibrations continuously. My mind which was full of thoughts became peaceful with less or no thoughts at all. This kind of peace I had never experienced earlier. I was short tempered, now I feel peaceful.”

Varsha Pradhan from Varnasi said, – “ by this meditation in front of photograph of Shri Mataji, The dormant power in me got activated and I experienced for the first time flow of cool vibrations from both the palms and limbic area (Sahasrar).”

Alka from Allahabad – “After self-realisation there is tremendous change in my life style. It was difficult for me to forget the past negative thoughts. Now I find lot of change in my life and even at home.”

After seeing their parent’s regular meditation, Akriti Tiwari, a student of Bright Day School, CBSE Unit, Harni, Vadodara, started following their footsteps. She says, “By SY meditation regularly, not only my memory power enhanced, I was able to secure 96.20 marks in X Exam this year.

Shri Mataji Nirmala Devi has said that “Meditation is for you to go deep down in to yourself, to achieve all that your Sahasrar wants to give you, to achieve that height of detachment of understanding. It is only through meditation.”