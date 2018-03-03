SAHAJA YOGA: Inner Peace Day on March 21

“There will be no peace in the world until we have Peace within”, said Her Holiness Shri Mataji Nirmala Devi, Sahaja Yoga Founder.

The Sahaja Yoga meditation practitioners of various countries and India who took Self-Realisation are organising programs to spread the message of Love through meditation. Now they are in the process of organising celebration of the 96th Anniversary of The Founder of Sahaja Yoga, Shri Mataji Nirmala Devi, on March 21 this year, at Nirmal Dham, Adi-Shakti Peetha, Delhi and Chindwara in Madhya Pradesh. The European Sahaja yogis are preparing an important brochure dedicated to Shri Mataji that includes Her legacy and the most important projects that She left. Both these locations are getting ready to accommodate thousands of seekers arriving from all over India and various countries.

Apart from conducting Musical concerts, some musicians of this group along with Indian Yuva Shakti, have plans for SY meditations at interested Universities, colleges and Schools in various cities in India for which formalities are being attended to.

An international level program “World Meditation Day” on22nd March, on Skype is also planned during the period where 15 countries are ready and another 10 countries expected to join. Sahaja Yoga collectives of Romania, Bulgaria, China, Germany, Switzerland, U.K., Canada, Czech Republic, and Brazil, involving all SY collectives including India preparing material and messages of Love for Indian students taking part in the school/college programs.

An international level Sahaja Yoga Meditation and musical program by International Sahaja artists from across the world is planned in Delhi, in prominent locations, on 24th and 25th March. The group of artists include TEV (The Eternal Values), Divine Symphony Orchestra, and some artists of famous Sunshine Orchestra of well-known Indian composer.