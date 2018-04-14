SAHAJA YOGA: India Realization Tour

Sahaja Yoga Meditation is unique and effortless. Because it relieves stress from common stress-related activities, more and more people rely on this meditation. Started in May 1970 by Her Holiness Shri Mataji Nirmala Devi, as of now it has spread to more than 150 countries, where free training classes are organised by the country collectives.

For participating in the 95th Birthday celebration of the Founder of Sahaja Yoga Shri Mataji, on March 21, at Nirmal Dham, Delhi and Chindwara, Madhya Pradesh, more than 1000 Sahaja Yogis from 19 countries (Italy, Russia, Ukraine, Austria, Bulgaria, Iran, Czech Republic, Belgium, Turkey, Spain, Finland, France, China, U S, Argentina, Lebanon, Holland, Poland, Canada), were in India from March 18 to April 1, 2018. These yogis were in two groups of around 600 plus in Nirmal Dham, and 300 plus in Chindwara. The musicians from TEV and Sunshine Orchestra gave an amazing and beautiful performance in Mumbai (Sofia College) and Delhi (Nirmal Dham) on the occasion.

After Birthday celebration, a group of around 150 yogis travelled to give self-realization to students and teachers in Universities, Colleges and Schools in Delhi, Gurugram, Dharmashala, Meerut and other cities. On World Mediation Day on 22nd March, programs were organised specially in schools in Delhi, Noida and in other cities. This India Realization tour was initiated by Italian Sahaja Yogis Valter Storza and Nicola with full support from the Indian Yuva collective.

Thanking all the collectives of the world and International Yuvashaktis (specially Italian Collective) for taking this initiative of Realisation Tour, Ashish Yadav from Gurugram says, Yogis coming from all the countries gave an opportunity to Indian Yuvas to feel the joy, and love while celebrating Shri Mataji’s Birthday along with world collective in India, finally he added, “May Shri Mataji bless all of us with her eternal love and blessings so that we all work unitedly for fulfilling her vision of Sahaja yoga across the world”.