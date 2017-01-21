Sahaja Yoga: Confidence in our Vibrations

After Self-Realisation, Kundalini awakening and enjoying flow of Vibrations, Maria Amelia de Kalbermatten from Switzerland writes, “Vibratory awareness is a precious gift we receive after our Self-Realisation. A new field of judgement is opened in front of us, shows us wider horizons.

Our sense of discrimination, symbolised by the swan which can separate the milk from the water, develops and gives us more assurance, more confidence in our decisions. Where there was darkness, we see light, where we would feel unsure we are now sure. The correct way, the right path is shown to us through vibrations.

But sometimes we misuse this wonderful gift and try to get an answer for our petty things, through vibrations. The power was given to us by the enormous generosity of Her Holiness Mataji Nirmala Devi, the Adi-Shakti, best to be used in a correct way. We should not waste it.

If not used correctly we may lose it and the answer we look for will not be the good one. At such stage we lose confidence – confidence in ourselves and in Sahaja yoga. But if each time we use it, we do it from the heart for a worthy purpose, the sure answer will come even when not expected but with a sign easily recognised by a sahajayogi, as coming from the Divine.

This sort of happening gives confidence in us and in our own judgements. Sometimes we feel that a particular situation should be handled in a particular way, but when the moment of action and final decision arrives, we go backwards. At that moment joy goes away from our hearts, and non-confidence settles there. The decision will not be the one coming from the Unconscious.

Shri Mataji gives us the powers, shows us the way of doing things and then leaves us free to act by ourselves. It is time for us to be strong to grow to face reality and learn how to fly with all the joy in our Hearts through the unlimited Love flowing from Her Holiness Shri Mataji. (Excerpts)