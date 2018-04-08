Pragya Bhagat on what life would have been without walls

Symbols can never be the things they stand for. – Aldous Huxley

I want to tell you about the place my ancestors came from, but I can’t, because I’ve never been there. When I listened to the roar of patriotism at Wagah Border, I couldn’t understand how a line between two pieces of land had turned into a spectator sport. With their red, ruffled turbans, stomping and preening, the soldiers reminded me of roosters in a cockfight, staged for a pleasure not their own. In this cockfight, I wondered who was the master and who the slave.

I sat in an amphitheatre, surrounded by people wearing tricolour visors, waving tricolour flags, competing with green-visored, green-flagged enemies for the award of loudest nation lover. A young girl next to me turned to her father.

“Papa? What’s the language of Pakistan?”

“Urdu.” Papa was recording the event on his phone.

“Papa? Do you speak Urdu?”

“No.”

“Papa? Over there, on that gate? Is that Pakistan written in Urdu?”

“Yes.”

Papa was in no mood to talk. His ears vibrated with Lata Mangeshkar’s old woman croon.

Ae mere watan ke logon

Zara aankh mein bhar lo pani

Jo shaheed hui hain unki

Zara yaad karo qurbani

Oh my countrymen

Fill your eyes with tears

Remember those martyrs

Who gave their lives for us

Papa’s eyes, along with mine and hundreds of others, were fixed on the women arranging themselves on the road below, where the performance of patriotism was about to begin. The music picked up.

Suno gaur se duniya walon

Buri nazar na humpe dalo

Chahe jitna zor lagalo

Sabse aage hoge

Hindustani!

Hindustani!

People of the world, listen carefully

Don’t curse us with your evil eye

No matter how much you try

We will always be ahead

Hindustani!

Hindustani!

The women held large flags, which fluttered behind them as they ran. They were no actors; these twenty and thirty-somethings had been chosen (or maybe they volunteered) from the enthusiastic crowd that had come to witness the thrill of looking at people who were like them, but not like them. These women ran. Their gait was heavy, unathletic. They were the young women of India, still pleasantly soft, still narrow-waisted and full-hipped. They ran back and forth across the tarmac as the crowd cheered them on. A man dressed completely in white facilitated this performance. He egged them on, motioning for the women to run towards him, then away from him. I imagined a few of these women meeting his eyes, breathless, silently pleading for the running to come to a graceful end, but his wide, ringmaster grin communicated otherwise. A mother ran with her head-bobbing toddler. Another woman, a bouncier runner, suddenly tripped, but before her flag could succumb to gravity, a khaki-clad commando picked up its staff, leaving only the woman to fall to the ground. She laughed, got up, picked up her flag, and continued running. It was all very amusing and disturbing at the same time. The women running in ovals was a crowd-pleaser, under the guidance of the white-clothed ringmaster. His hands gestured as if saying: those guys over the wall can’t hear you, is this the best you’ve got? The cheer erupted into a roar.

Vendors sold popcorn, plastic water bottles, chips, and ice cream. Patriotism was good for business. The mood turned more festive by the minute. A cluster of men in white shirts stood out from the back of the amphitheatre, and their dancing took the party to the next level.

Ye desh hai veer jawano ka

Albelo ka, mastano ka

This is the land of the brave

of the young

of the special

of the feisty

More women flowed down the amphitheatre and joined the flag bearers, who had stopped running at this point and were dancing. The crowd at the tarmac swelled to the point that my aunt, like many others, felt a strong urge to join the dancers below. Everyone was high on nationalism at this rave of dancers consisting solely of women. The men, I was sure, didn’t mind. It was a tricolour-hatted disco party; as if possessed, people jumped up and down in a frenzy. Everyone seemed to be enjoying themselves, then why did I feel like crying?

We were celebrating the deaths of those who were on the wrong side of the border, of the wrong religion, of the wrong gender, at the wrong place at the wrong time. No, independence was no victory. We should have been having a collective We Kicked the Brits Out Party. There shouldn’t have been a wall between the same kind of brown.

I wondered what life would have been like if there was no wall. If nothing had been partitioned, there would be no wrong side. I couldn’t stand the rave, it made my insides fill with sadness. I walked closer to the village of my grandmother that now lay across the wall, and watched the less rambunctious, but equally enthusiastic sea of green crescents. The closest I got to my grandmother’s village was a metal railing. It was cold and slightly dusty.

The circus ended with both sides leaving their wrappers and empty plastic bottles behind to click selfies. This disregard for public spaces connected us more than anything. And yet this whole event was designed around the ownership of public spaces. Is this what the dictionary called irony? I called it a cruel joke. I left with bitterness and an exhaustion that came from excessive noise. All we really owned, I concluded, was an idea.