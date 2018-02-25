Nature has its own way of throwing up surprises

Life and nature has its own charm of throwing up surprises when you least expect

Couple of months back I was fascinated about home grown kitchen concept after seeing one of its segment on a regular TV show. Wow! How cool to have home grown tomatoes, green chillies and other day to day use ingredients, I thought to myself. Just walk in to your balcony, pluck whatever you require for the day and prepare your meals.

The next day, I went to the market and bought some chilly seeds along with a mud pot and required soil and manure. I was all ready to enjoy for the very first time my home kitchen chillies. As days passed by, once mere seeds had now turned into beautiful plants with tiny white flowers on it. Every single flower was my hope for a chilly. But within few days my hopes crashed, flowers merely dried after the ants had sucked out the nectar making it their permanent home and fodder. I got mere four green chillies and I got rid of my fascination and the plant too.

Last weekend, I was introduced to nature’s own way of throwing up surprises. The barren pot in which once the chilly plants stood tall, had suddenly got its green cover back. Closer look to the green offshoots all around the soil, I was thrilled to see the coriander blooming at its best. Putting little pressure on my memory I recollected that one day I had just thrown away some unwanted or rather extra coriander seeds into the pot. No intention as a re-attempt to my first home kitchen failure. As a matter of fact I had completely forgotten about it.

Life is similar to these kinds of events. Many a times we get into unwanted comparisons, we put extra efforts not with the joy of enjoying the act but with the intention of expecting better results. And then when things don’t work out as per our expectations we feel disappointed. We tend to build certain preconceived notions about particular individuals or places until we meet or visit them only to realize how wonderful they are.

Drop the seeds of happiness everywhere you go, don’t worry about the results. Just like the coriander seeds which I once dropped and derived joy at the most unexpected moment, life shall return you the droplets of happiness you once sowed. Sometimes most meticulously worked upon projects fail, while the ones attempted with sheer joy and pleasure receive great success. So why ruin the present with unwanted worries. I’m not saying to stop thinking about your future, but don’t fail to enjoy your present either.

Since that day, I no longer sow the seeds. I just drop them in the pot conducive for life and growth. Those who have the will to survive and grow, turn into wonderful plants. With no expectations kept, for me every plant is a delight to watch. As my home-grown kitchen gets better day after day, it serves me with some of the unknown recipes of LIFE!