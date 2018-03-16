There is this impression in the world today that to be spiritual, you have to eat badly, dress badly and live badly. That is not true. Being spiritual has nothing to do with the way you look on the outside. It has to do with how you are within yourself.

Wherever you are in the world you are seeking to be a little more than what you are now. When you attain that, you want to be better than what you are again. There is something within you which will not settle for who you are. In whatever way you know best, you are trying to be a little more. But if you apply your awareness and look at it, you can clearly see that you are not seeking money, property, love or pleasure; what you are seeking is expansion. Now how much expansion would settle you for good? If you look at this, you can clearly see that you are looking for infinite expansion. It is definitely time to stop and look at what is driving us like crazy, trying to expand all the time, to possess more and to do more because it is not the ‘things’ that we are after. There is something within you which does not like boundaries, which is looking for a boundless experience.

You are looking for boundless expansion, for your infinite nature; but you are going there in installments. Your goal is fantastic; only the method is wrong. It is like trying to go to the moon in a car. You cannot achieve this boundlessness through the physical. The physical is always limited with a finite boundary. Once a person realizes that he cannot achieve boundlessness through physical means, he becomes spiritual. The goal remains the same; the vehicle changes to a more appropriate one.

Both the materialistic and the spiritual are two vehicles seeking the same thing to better ourselves. There is no such thing as materialistic or spiritual. Is it possible for you to separate yourself and just take your body to office?

The fundamentals of Isha Yoga are made in such a way that it does not take a separate amount of time. It is all about making your life into yoga. Every single activity you do, like going to office, for example becomes a spiritual process.