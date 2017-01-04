Listening to Thought

In opening the mind, or ‘letting go’, we bring attention to one point on just watching, or being the silent witness who is aware of what comes and goes. We’re freeing the mind from blindly repressing, so if we become obsessed with any trivial thoughts or fears, or doubts, worries or anger, we don’t need to analyze them. We don’t have to figure out why we have them, but just make them fully conscious.

If you’re really frightened of something, consciously be frightened. Don’t just back away from it. Bring up fully what you’re frightened of, think it out quite deliberately, and listen to your thinking. This is not to analyze, but just to take fear to its absurd end, where it becomes so ridiculous you can start laughing at it. Listen to desire, the mad “I want this, I want that, I’ve got to have – I don’t know what I’ll do if I don’t have this, and I want that…”. Sometimes the mind can just scream away, “I want this!” – and you can listen to that.

In this way … we’re deliberately thinking all the things we’re afraid of thinking, not just out of blindness, but actually watching and listening to them as conditions of the mind, rather than personal failures or problems.

One doesn’t want to be bothered with the trivialities of life; but when we don’t bother, then all that gets repressed, so it becomes a problem. We start feeling anxiety, feeling aversion to ourselves or to other people, or depressed; all this comes from refusing to allow conditions, trivialities, or horrible things to become conscious.

So whatever you are most afraid of in your life that you might really be, think it out, watch it. Whatever it is. We’re not concerned with the quality of it anymore, but the mere characteristic that it’s an impermanent condition; it’s unsatisfactory, because there’s no point in it that can ever really satisfy you. It comes and it goes, and it’s not self.