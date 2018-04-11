Input and Output

THE Isha Upanishad tells us, “Those who see themselves in all creatures and all creatures in themselves know no fear.”

The 23rd Psalm also narrates: “Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil. Thou art with me.”

St. Teresa of Avila corroborates, “Let nothing frighten you. Everything is changing; God alone is changeless.”

The Katha Upanishad quotes: “The supreme self is beyond name and form, beyond the senses, inexhaustible. Those who realize the self are forever free from the jaws of death.” Most of us go through life utilizing only a very small part of our capacity. When the awakening comes, we use more and more, knowing that the energy we draw is inexhaustible. For anything and everything happening, there is a cause and effect. That is called PURUSHAARTHA or Self Effort and the Effect is called PRAARABDHA or Destiny. In sum, whatever we are today is the effect of past deeds and whatever we will be tomorrow will be the effect of what we do today.

Lila and Dewitt Wallace were avid readers. While reading magazines, they often found articles they enjoyed and wanted to share them with friends. They discuss this subject and together they decided to clip the best articles and reprint them in abridged form with the permission of the authors. They launched a new magazine called Reader’s Service.

Publishers thought that the couple was crazy. Why should anyone want to read secondhand articles? But the two continued the publication, ignoring criticism and adverse witticism. Later, writers began contributing original articles for publication. In 1922, they began publishing the Readers Digest which is now published in 17 languages creating a readership of more than 100 million. The small light becomes a searchlight when you increase the wattage!

You make a difference by giving something of yourself for the betterment of others. That is the philosophy behind the scout movement founded by William Baden-Powell. He said: “Why not make this world a better place to live having lived here a lifetime?” To give something to others, you have to start with yourself, connect with others, network with them to become a whole. The Lord exists in everyone and everywhere, you can’t do it alone. If your actions are good, your life will be a success. It is as simple as that!