Innocence —- Catherine Ingram

THE most consistent characteristic of awakened teachers and people I have met is a childlike nature. They laugh, cry, twinkle and joke, all with a spontaneity born of freedom. Their faces are fluid and reflect a timeless sweetness, even into old age.

We all love the innocence we see in children. We delight in watching them learn new things and play in wild abandon. We love to hear their questions and reflections about the world because they spring from original awareness and the brilliance that obtains. We wistfully watch them sleeping and remember that feeling of perfect peace.

Innocence is a condition not dependent on age but on attitude. It lives in continual surprise, not knowing how things are supposed to go, not needing them to go a certain way.

When I was a child growing up in Virginia, my parents would, on a regular basis, tell my brother and me to get in the car. We would rarely be told where we were going. We might end up at the grocery store or in Florida. Each journey in the car was a wondrous adventure because we could turn up just about anywhere. We not only had no clue about where we were going, we had no notion that our destination was something of which we should be informed. We were truly just along for the ride.

In awakened intelligence, we rediscover our innocence. The intelligence sees that, despite the memories of many years, there is yet a glow of awareness that has never been written upon in memory and exists only and always now.

We are once again along for the ride, and life itself becomes a wondrous adventure as we let it take us rather than chase it down. This doesn’t mean that we passively lay around until someone says, “Go get in the car.” It simply means that we feel and move through the world with hearts of innocence. Wherever fate leads-in passion or quiet-an innocent heart makes the journey heavenly. Where we end up or what we see along the way is of less consequence.