(Steps to Process and Release Emotional Toxins 11&12)

11. Follow these steps when you find yourself reacting strongly to anyone in your life: your husband or wife, your child your boss, your best friend, your car mechanic—even your doctor! It’s not always easy to see the whole world as your mirror, but it is essential for your evolution.

The people in your life that annoy you can be gifts. They may trigger strong feeling in you but they are not responsible for them being there in the first place. When you are truly able to accept responsibility for your emotions, you will experience a new level of freedom. Then your state of happiness will not be dependent upon other people changing their behavior. Shifting your awareness from object referral to self-retreat is the basis of liberation.

12. Individual and Universal—The great paradox of life is how we can be singular beings, with our own needs memories, desires, fears, and hopes, while at the same time established in the universal field of intelligence that transcends our individuality. Each of us knows that we are mortal, yet none of us can remember or imagine a time when we didn’t or will not exist. It has been said that “The past is history, the future is mystery, and all we really have is the present.”

When we’re able to embrace the present moment through conscious choice making, a strange thing occurs. The pains of the past that we’re escaping and the fears of the future we are resisting all dissolves as one. And when we transcend time through present-moment awareness, the deepest level of healing is enlivened. In the process of giving up everything to the present, we gain everything we have longed for.