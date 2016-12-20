Keeping our emotional body clear is essential to our good health. Undigested emotions, just like undigested food, result in the accumulation of toxicity in our physiology. Yet we may hold on to emotional hurts, betrayals, and disappointments—perhaps because many of us have not been taught effective ways of dealing with them.
Dealing effectively with emotions requires knowledge and practice. I recommend becoming intimate with the following program to prevent and release emotional toxicity.
- Identify the emotions. All of us have experienced some emotional pain, disappointment, and betrayal during our lives, beginning in our childhood. As children, we have many desires, limited power, and undeveloped skills of discrimination and are dependent upon the grace of our caregivers for love and nourishment. We learn patterns of behavior from our family, and these may not always be healthy or useful in our other relationships. These less-than-ideal interpersonal skills may subject us to repeated hurts, disappointments, and betrayals.
- When we experience emotional wounds as adults, we often tend to deny and defend against hurt. If we do not fully embrace the pain at the time we encounter it, however, we store it in our emotional body where it continues to fester. This accumulated toxicity, which we may refer to as emotional ama, interferes with our ability to be fully present in the moment. We become trapped in a pattern of reactivity due to our past trauma.
- Whenever you find yourself in a state of emotional turmoil, find a quiet place and identify the emotion. Say to yourself “I feel——.“ It may be angry, sad, hurt, betrayed, rejected, etc. As clearly as possible, define and describe what you are feeling.