Once a man was about to cross the sea. Vibhishana saw him and quickly wrote Rama’s name on a leaf, tied it in a corner of the cloth the man was wearing, and said to him, “Don’t be afraid. Have faith and walk on the water. Remember, the moment you lose faith, you will be drowned.’’ The man walked easily on the water. Suddenly he had an intense desire to see what was tied in his cloth. He opened it and found only a leaf with the name of Rama written on it. ‘What is this?’ he thought. ‘Just the name of Rama!’ As soon as the doubt entered his mind, he sank.

A milkmaid used to supply milk to a priest living on the other side of the river. Owing to the irregularities of the boat service, she could not supply the milk on time every day. Once, having been rebuked for being late, the poor woman said, “What can I do? I start early from my house, but have to wait for a long time at the river bank for the boatman and the passengers.’’

The priest said, ‘‘Woman! They cross the ocean of life by uttering the name of God, and can’t you cross this little river?’’

The simple and good natured woman was glad at having learnt this easy means of crossing the river. From the next day onwards the milk was supplied to the priest early in the morning. One day the priest said to the woman, ‘‘How is it that you are no longer late nowadays? ’’

She said, ‘‘I cross the river by uttering the name of the Lord as you told me, and I no longer have to stand waiting for a boatman.’’

The priest could not believe this and said, ‘‘Can you show me how you cross the river?’’ The woman took him with her and began to walk over the water. Looking behind, the woman saw the priest in a sad plight and said, ‘How is it, sir, that you are uttering the name of God with your mouth, but at the same time with your hands you are trying to keep your cloth untouched by water? You do not fully rely on Him.’’

Entire resignation and absolute faith in God are at the root of all miraculous deeds.