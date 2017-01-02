Happiness is within you —- Teresa King

Have you ever wondered why some people wake up in the morning as chirpy as the busy birds outside the window? While others wake up grumpy. Ever wonder why some people seem happy most the time, while others are withdrawn, sad, depressed or bitter?

Is the glass half full, or is it half empty? Is the sun bright and beautiful or is it hot and miserable? Does the rain falling day after day drag yours spirits down, or do you ever look at the beauty of the rain?

Without cold, there would not be any warm. Without noise, we could not recognize the beauty of silence.

Attitude, and how you perceive things are the key to your own happiness. If you are feeling overwhelmed in a situation in life, rather than sitting there feeling sorry for yourself, think positive. Find something that you can learn and gain from the situation. A death in the family is a tragic thing. But, look around, did the death not bring the rest of the family together for grieving and emotional support and closer to each other as they talked about memories of their loved ones?

Attitude, wake up in the morning, smile in the mirror, welcome each day with the love you would give your precious child and savor the day. When things are down, turn them around. When things are happy, pile that happy time, into your mind, where you can pull it out anytime you need a bit of cheering up. Embrace life and be grateful for things in life.

Attitude, don’t fixate on small things. Look at the larger scale. It is amazing that in a true crisis, you can rise up to the challenge, but it is always the last little small thing that throws people off into an angry fit. Remember, many people are born blessed with good health and money are not happy. And, many people who have suffered and struggled are the happiest of all. It is all on how you look at it. So, keep your chin up, and try to find the bright side to every situation that life throws you, for inside yourself lies true happiness.