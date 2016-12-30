Getting Past Sadness

In meditation recently, I’ve discovered a bottomless well of sadness. Is it really possible to go past it?

The experiences you are having are part of the inner cleansing process that occurs when our meditation begins to go deep. The heart is filled with old grievances and accumulated sadness, not just from this but from many lifetimes. These feelings have formed an energetic layer that functions like a wall.

It blocks us from entering into deeper, subtler states of awareness, and ultimately from knowing the Self that lies beyond emotions and contains them. So the cleansing is extremely significant, and beneficial, and most of us will pass through it at some point.

The important thing to realize is that the sadness is NOT bottomless. It has an end, and when the meditation energy has purified it, the feelings will lift—and much of your layered sadness will be gone forever. It’s helpful to keep reminding yourself of this when you are going through cleansing, because it allows you to open more to the process without being afraid of it.

You will help the process along if you take care of yourself by cultivating the inner witness.

Witnessing Practice: This is the most basic and effective way there is to get to the Self behind your passing (and even your deep-seated) feelings. Try working with a basic self-inquiry practice. Ask yourself “Who knows I’m sad?” Then look for the witness/knower space that will arise.

Understand that you aren’t looking for a verbal answer to the question, so each time a verbal answer arises, go beyond it by asking, ‘Who knows I think this/feel this?” and then paying attention to the space in your mind that arises. As you keep inquiring into the ‘knower’, you’ll become aware that there are layers of ‘knower’ within you. Keep moving through the layers. Without expecting “answers” keep looking for the space of the knower.