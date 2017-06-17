FREEDOM & DISCIPLINE

To think fresh you need to be free of all impressions. Let go of all impressions right this moment and be hollow and empty. When you hear a word, the sound instantaneously conveys the meaning. Similarly, the knowledge that you are sitting, standing or talking needs neither confirmation nor proof.

Just an intention to be free makes you free right away.

Realizing that freedom is your very nature brings enormous shakti– energy.

Forget about this knowledge note and be free!

The full moon of RakshaBandhanis dedicated to the seers – the rishis. Bandhanmeans bondage; rakshameans protection. This is a bondage that protects you. Your bondage to the knowledge, to the master, to truth, to the Self, all save you. A rope can be tied to either protect or strangle you. The small mind and mundane things can strangle you. The Big Mind and knowledge save you. RakshaBandhanis the bondage that saves you.

You are saved by your bondage to satsang. Your bondage to the master, to truth, to the ancient knowledge of the rishis is your saviour. Bonding is essential in life. Only let the bondage be to the Divine – in a life free from bondage.

Initiation is called diksha. In Sanskrit “di” means intellect. “Ksha” means the horizon or the end. Dikshameans transcending the intellect.

Education is called shiksha, the horizon of discipline – total discipline. Discipline is needed for education. Dikshais needed for meditation.

A teacher gives shiksha. A guru gives diksha. A guru takes you beyond the intellect to the realm of Being. It is a journey from the head to the heart.

Blossoming beyond the intellect is diksha. If you do not go beyond the intellect, you will not smile, you will not laugh. Once dikshahappens, you are happy, blissful and contented; and your thirst for knowledge is quenched.

Totality of discipline is shiksha. Totality of intelligence is diksha.