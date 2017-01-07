Forgive and Get Joy

Sahaja mediatation is simple to practice in which one gets self-realisation after kundalini awakening. In Her discourse for a NEW Year, Shri Mataji Nirmala Devi said, “ For a Sahajayogi every year is a new year as he remains in the present. The one who learns to swim in Sahaja yoga, he swims in the joy, the joy of ocean.

If there is any drawback in sahaja yogi, that is, only he has to become. Without becoming he cannot get sahaja yoga fruits. He may be called sahajayogi who is fully satisfied, whose pure desire is fulfilled because kundalini is the pure desire, whose pure desire is completel, and seen the miracle of his pure desire power.

Who has no further desires is fully satisfied, is the real sahajayogi. If some satisfaction remains to be fulfilled that means his kundalini is not awakened fully, he has not become a real sahajayogi.

The greatest Blessing for a sahaja yogi is, he is able to give more, and he gets the joy of giving, which is very special and this joy you cannot get from familial matters. When you are sitting under shade of a tree, no problem whatsoever, as tree is responsible for the problems.

Same way those who are with you, your relation with them should be loving and closer. I have told many times that we have greatest tool and weapon, that is ‘kshama’ means. forgive. If we don’t use these in this Kaliyuga, we may not get any joy. Using the tool forgive, and look at others with forgiven nature.

By forgiving we get peace. Who is not able to forgive, he cannot get peace. First you forgive all and then forgive yourself.

Today for the NEW YEAR we say that let us be joyous, happy and maintain our status. The days are not far, when you see that you enlighten people all over the world. My Blessings to you all.