Feeling Insufficient’ – first step in spirituality

If you want to know something beyond what you are right now, you must see that the way you are right now is not sufficient. Unless there is a strong sense of insufficiency, you will not seek anything big; you will not seek anything with great intensity.

These days, a lot of people are teaching, ‘Keep on telling yourself, “I am wonderful, I am great.” Keep telling your children, “You are great, I love you. Don’t worry, everything is fine.”’ You feel as though you are just on top of the world. This is just nonsense. It is just a way of enshrining your limitations.

First of all, why should somebody have to tell you, you are great, or why should you have to tell yourself you are great? It is because there is a sense of insufficiency. If you are feeling insufficient, I think it is very good. Only when you strongly feel a sense of insufficiency, you will long for something bigger to happen in your life. If you try to hide your insufficiency in cruddy words, then you will never long for anything.

You will go on telling yourself everything is wonderful the way it is. It is not that we do not enjoy life the way it is, but it is not enough; only then you long for more. Just eating pongal and drinking coffee is not sufficient for you. For many people it is sufficient. For many people that is the ultimate in life. Pongal and coffee together feels good; it is quite a good combination for lethargy. For many people that is the ultimate satisfaction in their life.

Only when you feel that this eating, drinking, sleeping is not enough, that all these little things that you do in your life are not enough, you want to know something more, only when this comes, there is an intensity of longing for another dimension of life; otherwise it will not happen.

