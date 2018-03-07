Equanimity Based on the Concept of No-self

In the previous article, we have seen the first insight on which equanimity is to be based.

The second insight on which equanimity should be based is on the Buddha’s teaching of “no-self”. This doctrine shows that in the ultimate sense, deeds are not performed by any self, nor do their results affect any self. Further, it shows that if there is no self, we cannot speak of “my own”. It is the delusion of a self that creates suffering. It is the delusion of the self that hinders or disturbs equanimity. If this or that quality of ours is blamed, one thinks: “I am blamed” and one’s equanimity is shaken. If this or that work does not succeed, one thinks: “My work has failed and equanimity is shaken” and one’s equanimity is shaken. If wealth or loved ones are lost, one thinks: “What is mine has gone” and equanimity is shaken.

To establish equanimity as an unshakable state of mind, one has to give up all possessive thoughts of “mine”. One can begin with little things from which it is easy to detach oneself, and then gradually start to work towards possessions and dreams to which one’s whole heart clings to. One also has to give up the counterpart to such thoughts. One has to give up all egoistic thoughts of the “self”. One has to begin with a small section of one’s personality, with qualities that are of minor importance, with small weaknesses one is able to clearly see, and then gradually work up to those emotions and aversions which one regards as the centre of one’s being. This is the way in which detachment should be practised.

Depending upon the degree we are able to forsake thoughts of “mine” or “self”, equanimity will enter our hearts. For how can anything we realize to be foreign and regard to be void of a self, cause us agitation due to lust, hatred or grief? Thus the teaching of non-self will be our guide on the path to deliverance, to the path of perfect equanimity.

Equanimity is the crown and culmination of the four sublime states. But this should not be understood to mean that equanimity is the negation of love, compassion, and sympathetic joy, or that it leaves them behind as inferior. Far from that, equanimity includes and pervades them fully, just as they fully pervade perfect equanimity.