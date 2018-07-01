Dialogue with Guru

The Marma of Dharma and Karma

The following story depicts the power of spirit and intention associated with actions:

There was some construction work going on in an area. Every labour was performing different kinds of work. A certain gentleman was passing by the construction site. “What are you doing?” asked the gentleman to the one of the labour. “Can’t you see I am breaking stones and also piercing my destiny,” retorted the labour in anger. The gentleman then moved on with the same question to the second labour. “What are you doing?” “A statue is to be constructed here, I am working on the same, and with the money that I earn, I shall feed my family,” the labour answered in an indifferent tone.

The gentleman moved on to the third labour and again put the same question to him. “A statue of some great personality is to be installed here, I consider myself very fortunate and thankful to God for giving me this oppurtunity. I feel very proud of my work beacause people from various parts of the world will come here to see this statue and thus will derive motivation from the character of this great personality for many deceased to come,” the third labour replied in a very cheerful and positive tone to the gentleman.