Eleanor Roosevelt once said, “Somewhere along the line of development we discover what we really are, and then we make our real decision for which we are responsible. Make that decision primarily for yourself because you can never really live anyone else’s life.”

Enlightenment is man’s emergence from his self-imposed immaturity. Immaturity is the inability to use one’s understanding without guidance from another. This immaturity is self-imposed when its cause lies not in the lack of understanding, but in the lack of resolve and courage to use it without guidance from another. Have courage to use your own understanding! Enlightenment means taking full responsibility for your life.

Our mind performs a series of information processing in order to form strategies needed to live our daily lives. This process is known as decision making.

The first requisite for successful decision making is the ability to apply your physical and mental energies incessantly without growing weary. Just being worried about making serious decisions is like sitting on a rocking chair; it gives you something to do but doesn’t get you anywhere. Therefore worrying about making a decision is a waste of time. A decision is something you have the capability of changing.

There is a big difference between making a decision and implementing it. It does not take much strength to decide what to do, but it requires great strength to do things.

A decision usually involves three steps:

A recognition of a need: A dissatisfaction within oneself a void or need; A decision to change to fill the void or need; A conscious dedication to implement the decision.

SELF-DISCIPLINE

Self-discipline is the ability to get yourself to take action regardless of your emotional state.The way to build self-discipline to tackle challenges that you can successfully accomplish but which are near your limit.

It’s a mistake to try to push yourself too hard when trying to build self-discipline. If you try to transform your entire life overnight by setting dozens of new goals for yourself and expecting yourself to follow through consistently starting the very next day, you’re almost bound to fail.

Simply look at where you are now, and aim to get better as you go forward.

The more disciplined you become, the easier life gets.

Don’t compare yourself to other people. It won’t help.