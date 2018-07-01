Will we not be able to erase these lines

Will we not be able to make these hearts meet

Will we not be able to bloom the flowers of love

Will we not be able to establish the garden of love

Do not keep living in the sea of hatred

Learn to live together with love

See what happens by lighting the candle of knowledge

See what happens by blossoming the flowers of love

This heart is deeper than the ocean

It is surrounded and guarded by love

Whom should I meet and whom should I tell

Whom should I narrate this story of hearts

The sound of the cannons and blood of the martyrs

Try erasing this wish of being decorated with medals

Try erasing these lines sometime

Try making these hearts meet together sometime

You have sieged the life of a man,

He is the most precious to a mother,

He is the care taker of a wife,

He is comfort for his sisters,

He is the one who fulfills the dreams of children