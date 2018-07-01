Borders
Will we not be able to erase these lines
Will we not be able to make these hearts meet
Will we not be able to bloom the flowers of love
Will we not be able to establish the garden of love
Do not keep living in the sea of hatred
Learn to live together with love
See what happens by lighting the candle of knowledge
See what happens by blossoming the flowers of love
This heart is deeper than the ocean
It is surrounded and guarded by love
Whom should I meet and whom should I tell
Whom should I narrate this story of hearts
The sound of the cannons and blood of the martyrs
Try erasing this wish of being decorated with medals
Try erasing these lines sometime
Try making these hearts meet together sometime
You have sieged the life of a man,
He is the most precious to a mother,
He is the care taker of a wife,
He is comfort for his sisters,
He is the one who fulfills the dreams of children