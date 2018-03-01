Be Holy-This Holi

India is a vibrant country full of festivals that are celebrated with lot of zeal & enthusiasm throughout the year.Of all the indian festivals ,there a few that are celebrated by all the people throughout ,irrespective of their caste,creed or religion & HOLI is one of them. Holi the name itself brings out so much emotions from within, that are unparallel and adds colours to our monotonous life. People across India and in some parts of world celebrate this festival by applying different colours on each other and sprinkling water through water syringes/guns that come in different forms.There are lots of mythological stories related to this festival,however in present context, this festival has lost its sheen & glory and has merely become a day to chill out and make merry with friends like another holiday!.

As a modern day spiritualist,I feel that all of us can learn 2 important lessons from this festival that is celebrated for two days.On day one when people hold bonfire and offer prayers and throw cereals or parched grains, twigs, dried leaves, branches of trees into the fire, one must learn that by lighting the “Holy Fire” , we also brighten the light within us through practice of deep meditation & burn all our five vices along with our body perception that signifies “Holika” and liberate ourselves to attain our original identity,experiencing self as an eternal soul.

On day two , we all play with lots of colours.Now!!one must understand that “Colour” signifies our character,so in a way we all have different colours depending upon the nature that we have.The basic reason behind applying colour is to express joy and happiness,however but today that joy and happiness has made way for unruly inappropriate behaviour. In essence the whole process of applying different colours on each other teaches us that we should make our life colourful , should experience “Supreme Almighty’s” company & spray scented water of his pure love on each other and become identical like him in form,colour & attributes.

Imagine!!if this festival is celebrated in its true spiritual sense,then there would be no waste of our natural resources like water,there would be no pollution through synthetic colours & there would be no health issues that come with celebrating these festivals in a completelty unmindful way. So!! my dear friends try and celebrate this year’s holi by becoming a “Holy Soul” & liberate society from all unholyness.