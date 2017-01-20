Absolute attachment is realization

Many so-called spiritual teachings are given that essentially say, attachment is bad, so do not get attached to anything. These kinds of teachings and misunderstandings have come because of the pain people go through with attachment.

Teachings of detachment and being desire-less come because of the fear of entanglement. Entanglement always creates pain and suffering within a person. So, somebody gave this foolish solution – be detached. According to them, the solution for life is to avoid life! If someone wants to avoid life, you have to choose death! It is very simple. Being alive but wanting to die and not dying is going to be torturous. If you want to live, you need involvement.

Whether you like it or not, in your breath, body and being, you are in an inseparable attachment with the whole. So, do not hesitate about attachment. Do not listen to all those teachings about detachment. Right now, with all these teachings that attachment is bad, you are hesitating to be involved. Freedom will not come because you make yourself exclusive. Freedom comes only by including everything as a part of yourself. If you include everything as a part of yourself, then you will have no identity left; that is yoga.

Yoga means attachment. When you get attached to the whole Existence, you are in yoga. Or when you realize how inseparably you are attached with the Existence, that is your Vishwaroopa – Universality. Let your attachment be indiscriminate. It will lead to bliss. It is selective, prejudiced attachment that causes pain.

The beauty and the grandeur of life is known only to one who is indiscriminately and absolutely involved with all that is. This will not only make you attached to everything, but also dissolve the small self that you have created.

