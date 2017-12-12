Zaira Wasim molestation row: Accused Vikas Sachdeva remanded to police custody till December 13

Mumbai: The Dindoshi Sessions Court on Monday remanded Vikas Sachdeva, accused of molesting a Bollywood actress, to police custody till Wednesday. Sachdeva’s wife, a handful of friends and relatives were present in the courtroom when Sahar police brought him to the courtroom.

His defence counsel argued that his client is ‘innocent and has been falsely implicated.’ Sachdeva (39), who is a Branch Head at Sun Group since February 2006, was arrested late Sunday evening after the actress accused him of molesting onboad Delhi-Mumbai flight on Saturday night. The actress also uploaded a video on her social media which went viral.

The Sahar police arrested Sachdeva after recording the statements of actress and her mother, who is the witness in the case. “It is a cheap publicity stunt by the actress who has falsely implicated Sachdeva. He was coming back to Mumbai after attending the funeral of his maternal uncle. My client was seated in business class where the gap between seats are large. Sachdeva was very tired and he had rested his foot on the window. He was sleeping in mid-air. She might have got touched by his foot but there was no ‘sexual intent’. The actress has made baseless allegation of being molested to gain publicity,” argued Sachdeva’s defence counsel HS Anand.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Public Prosecutor, Munna Inamdar, argued that police needs time to record the statement of Sachdeva. “They need to verify the credentials of the accused whether he is a repeat offender,” argued Inamdar. In quick response, Anand said Sachdeva has no past records of crime. After hearing arguments, the judge remanded Sachdeva to two-day police custody. Sachdeva has been living in Chandivali with his wife and specially-abled nine-year-old son.

‘My husband is innocent’

The wife of Vikas Sachdeva, accused in actress molestation case, broke into tears in court after he was remanded two days police custody. The 39-year-old Sachdeva, a senior executive at a private company, was arrested on Sunday after the actress accused him of molesting her mid air.

“The allegations are absolutely false. My husband is innocent and a family man. According to the police report, my husband was arrested from airport, which is not true. He was home by 12:30 am midnight on Sunday. He slept for whole night and next morning when the cops came, he was not at home because he had gone to buy some grocery,” said Divya, wife of Vikas Sachdeva.

When Sachdeva reached home, police took him into custody and drove to Sahar police station. On Saturday Sachdeva had gone to Delhi to attend the condolence meeting of his maternal uncle, who passed away on Friday. “My husband caught early morning flight on Saturday and left for Delhi to attend the condolence meeting. He returned to Mumbai on the same day and he was very tired and went to fast asleep. He was emotionally as well as physically exhausted. He had told cabin crew not to disturb him for food or drink onboard. He was asleep in mid air. There is possibility that he might have rested his foot on the armrest of actress’ seat and if his foot touched the actress’, my husband apologised immediately.”

When Sachdeva’s foot touched the actress at the time of landing, she told him: ‘Aap apni taange mere sir pe kyun nhi rakh dete?’ (Why dont you keep your foot on my head?). “In response to that my husband immediately said: ‘I am sorry ma’am, my sincere apologies for causing you inconvenience’ and she said okay at that time,” said Divya.

“There was no sexual harassment. Common people are suffering and we are undergoing trauma and harassment,” she added. Sachdeva’s defence lawyer argued in court saying he has been falsely implicated in the case as he had not outraged her modesty. The defence counsel further added that the Section 8 of POCSO Act does not deem fit to the incident.