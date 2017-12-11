Zaira Wasim Molestation Case: Mumbai bizman arrested hours after incident

Mumbai: It was only hours after the incident of mid-air harassment on board that the Sahar Police on Sunday registered an FIR. Curiously, the complaint did not initially mention the name of the person, even though he had been identified and detained for questioning.

A formal arrest took place late in the evening, after much media hullabaloo. The accused was identified as Vikas Sachdeva, a senior executive with an entertainment company. The actress was travelling in business class (seat 1F) in flight number UK 981 with her mother; the co-passenger who nudged her with his foot was seated just behind her (seat 2F).

Though there is no CCTV on board, the passenger manifest available with the airline would have given the police a clear idea about his name and other personal details. The delay in filing the FIR was, however, explained somewhat by the mother’s initial reluctance to lodge a complaint – possibly because she comes from a conservative society in the Kashmir Valley.

Incidentally, she was sitting next to Zaira when the molestation occurred. It is understood that the crew did not respond to the incident as the flight was about to touch Mumbai. Also, since the mother was not inclined to register a case, the crew members did not call the security staff to hand over the suspect for further action.

The matter came to light after the actress uploaded a video on her social networking site. A senior officer told the Free Press Journal that it took more than three hours to convince the actress and her mother to register the complaint. The DCW has written a letter to the airline and asked the ‘list of authorities to whom the matter was reported by along with date and time of reporting.’