Zaira Wasim molestation case: Court grants bail to alleged accuse Vikas Sachdev

Mumbai: A Mumbai court on Wednesday granted bail to Vikas Sachdev, a private firm executive arrested for allegedly molesting teenage Bollywood actor Zaira Wasim onboard a Delhi-Mumbai flight on December 9.

City civil and sessions court judge A D Deo granted bail to Sachdev (39) on a personal bond of Rs 25,000.

The court also directed Sachdev, a resident of suburban Kandivli, to visit the Sahar police station on the first Sunday of every month and not influence any witness in the case.

Opposing the bail, Assistant Public Prosecutor Munna Inamdar said the relief should not be granted to Sachdev since the offence is of serious nature.

Defence lawyer Harvinder Singh Anand said the complaint lodged by the actor with police was an afterthought as she had not raised the issue with the cabin crew of the flight.

He also argued that Sachdev was illegally detained by the police before his arrest. The court accepted the defence argument and granted bail to Sachdev, who is working as western regional manager with Sun Broadcast in Mumbai.

Wasim had accused Sachdev of molesting her on board the Mumbai-bound Vistara flight on December 9.The incident was disclosed by the ‘Dangal’ actor herself who had posted a video narrating her ordeal on the flight. Following an outrage, Sachdev was booked and arrested on December 10.