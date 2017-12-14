Zaira Wasim molestation case: Accused Vikas Sachdeva sent to judicial custody till December 22

Mumbai: The 39-year-old senior executive of an entertainment company, Vikas Sachdeva, has been sent to judicial custody by Dindoshi sessions court where he was brought on Wednesday for the second time for remand in connection with the minor actress molestation case.

Police argued that they needed the custody of the accused as they statements of passengers and the victim (under section 164 of Crpc act) were yet to be recorded. The defence counsel HS Anand argued that Sachdeva has co-operated with police in the investigation.

Also Read: Zaira Wasim molestation row: Accused Vikas Sachdeva remanded to police custody till December 13

Anand also stated that since the victim is from Jammu & Kashmir where Cr.PC act doesn’t apply, he doubted if she can be served notice for recording the statement. After hearing the arguments, the court sent the accused to jail custody till December 22. Sachdeva’s defence counsel HS Anand immediately moved bail application after the judge denied extending police remand. The hearing for bail application is scheduled for December 15.

Sachdeva was arrested by Sahar police after the 17-year-old actress accused him of molesting her mid air while travelling from Delhi to Mumbai. Sachdeva has been sent to Thane Central jail till December 22. A senior officer told the Free Press Journal that statements of five cabin crews and co-passenger Chaturvedi, who was seated next to the accused have been recorded.

Chaturvedi has told investigators that Sachdeva was quick to apologise to the actress as his foot touched her accidentally because he was sleeping throughout the journey. “We have also asked two security personnel from Air Vistara to come and give their statements,” added the officer.