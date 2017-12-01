Youth found dead near tracks, family accuses former neighbour

Thane: The dead body of a 22-year-old collegian was found near the railway tracks close to Badlapur station in the early hours of today.

Kalyan railway police said that the body of Ram Bhojane was found near the tracks shortly after midnight today.

He added that a case of accidental death had been registered and further investigations were going on. The body had been sent for post-mortem, the officer said.

Family members of the Bhojane said that he had come to Badlapur to collect money from a woman who was earlier their neighbour in Badlapur. Family members said that the woman owed them Rs 16000.

They have accused the woman of killing Bhojane and dumping his body by the railway tracks to make it look like a railway accident.

Police said that the woman is untraceable currently and efforts were being made to trace her.