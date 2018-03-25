Youth discuss issues faced by banking sector, staff

This three-day convention which was organised by AIBEA, set the tone by calling not just the banking employees but the working class across all public sector,

Mumbai : Around 1,000 representatives of various banks gathered in Mumbai for the second youth convention for banking employees. This was held with an aim to address various issues faced by the banking sector and also problems faced by the employees of the bank.

The three-day convention which was organised by All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA), set the tone by calling not just banking employees but the working class across all public sector, to evaluate the importance of public sector in the country.

AIBEA, general secretary, CH Venkatachalam said that he met Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and asked him to look at various issues faced by the banking sector and its employees.

“After we spoke to the minister, the Indian Bank’s Association had informed us that a meeting will be help to discuss issues like remuneration, perks and etc.” Venkatachalam also ensured women employees that they are also looking at ways to extend their maternity leave.

With increasing technology, he added, there is a need to find a right mix in utilising technology for improving efficiency. “It looks like we are become slaves to technology and that is not the way to go.” He reiterated there is need for technology but not at the cost of jobs.

This convention also saw WFTU’s working youth committee, international coordinator Emil Oslen address the youth.