Members of co-operative housing societies are often in a dilemma over rules and regulations that govern CHS. Here is an effort on our part to try and clear some clutter by answering your queries related to housing and co-operative societies

Associate Membership

Q: I had applied to our Society for including my wife as an Associate member in July 2017 and had also issued a cheque for Rs 100. However, after almost eight months the Secretary informed me verbally that she cannot be an associate member since her name is not in the agreement. Is this correct?

A: Under new rules for cooperative housing societies, only person/s, whose name exists in the sale deed or agreement of the property, can become associate member of the property. If your wife’s name is not there in the sale deed, then at present she cannot become associate member. For such situations, you can execute a ‘Gift Deed’ for a small amount of the value of your flat, say for Rs 1 lakh, out of the total market value of the flat or 1 per cent the market value of the flat. Register the ‘Gift Deed’ by paying 1per cent of the deed value, as a registration fees and stamp duty. Then submit to the Society, photocopy of the gift deed and its Index-2, with Appendix-5, original share certificate and Rs 100 as entrance fee by a crossed cheque in the name of the Society. The Secretary will enter your wife’s name in the share certificate, next to your name, as your associate member.

Q: In fact, the Secretary is violating most of the norms of running the Society, and had not even appointed a treasurer for almost a year when the treasurer was elected.

A: Secretary cannot appoint a treasurer. It is the job of the Managing Committee to select office bearers for their allotted tenure.

Q: He does not circulate the minutes of the meeting even after 6 to 8 months of holding the meeting. On our insistence, he issued manipulated minutes of the meeting, which was never discussed in the meeting.

A: The Secretary is mandated to circulate minutes of the meetings among members and after taking feedback in writing from members finalise it in the record book. Do check if the record book has all the minutes. Section 32 of the MCS Act 1960 provides the right to the member to see the books and account of the society and obtain copies of the documents on payment of copying charges as prescribed in the byelaws.

Q: We had issued a letter to the Deputy Registrar of Coop societies on 4th March 2018 giving details of the same but as on date no action seems to have been taken.

A: File an application under RTI Act to the Deputy Registrar’s Office and seek information like when your letter was received, names and designation of the official/s who handled your letter, file notings on your letter and current status of the letter. Defaulter Contesting Election

Q: As per Maharashtra Cooperative Societies Act (MCS Act) and Byelaws, a defaulter cannot contest election for the Society office. However, in our Society, the Deputy Registrar ordered Society to allow the defaulter to contest election even as the Society had filed a claim under Section 101 against the member.

a) If a defaulter cannot contest election in the CHS, how the Registrar passed an order allowing this?

b) Having passed an order against the defaulter for making payment for the dues to the Society, how the Registrar is allowing the defaulter to continue as Managing Committee member? What remedial step an ordinary member can take and whom one can approach.

A: The Deputy Registrar cannot allow this. You need get immediate relief by filing a complaint under byelaw 174(B) (ii) to the Cooperative Court. There is no need to engage a lawyer for this work since you may have all the proof against the defaulting member. If you do not have the proof, file an RTI to the concerned Deputy Registrar to get dues pending against this member. You can also write a complaint to Cooperative Election Commission, Pune directly or forward it through the Deputy Registrar. Make sure to send a second copy of your complaint to the Deputy Registrar for his perusal. Make sure to attach relevant proof the defaulter in your written complaint in properly labelled annexures. If no action is taken within 15 days of your written complaint, file an RTI to the deputy registrar asking information on action taken on these written complaints. Also file a similar RTI to the Information Officer at the Co operative election office. Additionally, you can also file a complaint against the Deputy Registrar in Lokshahi Din at your regional Deputy Collector’s office. Non-acceptance of letter

Q: What shall a member do if the Managing Committee member or Chairman refuses to accept communication sent by the member through Speed Post.. The envelope comes back to the member, with remarks of the postal authorities, refused to accept.

A: All communication to the cooperative housing society needs to be addressed to the Hon. Secretary/ Chairman and not to member of the Managing Committee as you had stated. Since, we do not know the purpose and content of the letter you sent, it would not be appropriate for us to comment. However, assuming it is a normal letter from a registered member to the Managing Committee, if the letter was not accepted, you need to preserve the envelope with the stamp. It can be used as proof to show your efforts to communicate with the Managing Committee (in case you want to escalate the matter with the Deputy Registrar, CHS).

Answers Provided by Experts of Moneylife Foundation