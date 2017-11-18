‘You cannot act blind and deaf to the sufferings of the common man’: Bombay HC to BMC, Railways

Mumbai: Taking a serious note of the failure of the Railways and the BMC in constructing a temporary Foot Over Bridge (FOB) on the Central Line, the Bombay High Court on Friday came down heavily on the authorities. The court asked the authorities to conduct a meeting of its top officials and come up with a solution by Wednesday.

A division bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice Mahesh Sonak even warned the authorities that it may pass orders restraining them from drawing their monthly salaries till they decide on the issue.

The judges were informed by the petitioners that the Railways have only pointed out the lacunae in various suggestions made by the Indian Army as well as the BMC and other experts for constructing the temporary FOB.

The FOB is required to be constructed since the century-old Hancock Bridge (between Byculla and Sandhurst Road stations) has been pulled down by the BMC, since it is “dangerous” for citizens. And now that the bridge has been razed, the citizens are compelled to use a longer route of nearly 10 km in order to reach the opposite side of Sandhurst road.

Having heard the submissions, CJ Chellur said, “Stop playing blame games. This is your (Railways and BMC) work and if you cannot do that, then tell us, we will hold you both responsible. Also, do not compel us to pass orders wherein we restrain your officials from drawing their monthly salaries till they come up with some resolution to the sufferings of the citizens.”

CJ Chellur further said, “You cannot act blind and deaf to the sufferings of the common man. You just cannot allow citizens, especially children and senior citizens, to travel 10 km daily; and given the traffic in Mumbai it would take hours for them to reach the other side.”

Slamming the authorities for their failure, the judges asked them to put an end to the problems faced by the people. “Are you waiting for another accident? If you would have taken some preventive steps on time, then the recent mishap (Elphinstone Road stampede) could have been avoided. But all you know is to close your eyes to such issues.”

The judges also expressed shock over the death of a school going boy, who was knocked down by a train since he was forced to use the railway tracks to reach his school.

“The problem is serious and still you have no solution. I suggest you should think of your parents or kids using these routes (10 km road or the railway track). Or ask some celebrity to use this route, I think you will easily find the solution to this then,” CJ Chellur remarked.

I am not a Mantralaya employee: CJ Chellur

During the course of the hearing on the petition seeking an alternate FOB near Sandhurst Road station, Chief Justice Manjula Chellur on Friday showed her annoyance with the BMC and the Railways and reminded the authorities that she was not working in the Mantralaya.

CJ Chellur said, “It seems as if I am working in the Mantralaya, especially after considering the manner you reply to me and also the way you all work. What the Mantralaya people must tell you to do, is being done by me. It is only because you are not doing your work, so we are compelled to intervene in the matter.”